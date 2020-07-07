Hyderabad: Secretariat new building design goes viral

Hyderabad: New building construction for the Secretariat seems to be the top plan of the State government. According to the sources, Three to four designs are being planned for the construction of the new building. After many attempts from the state government, Central government is delaying its decision on the Bison Polo Grounds. As there is no chance, the government is now considering the option of constructing the new Secretariat building on the existing premises.

The official sources confirmed that three to four designs would be prepared for the new building including vertical shape, U-shape and other designs. A design of secretariat new building which is released by Government is going viral in social media platforms. According to the information had, the new building may cost Rs 500 Cr with an office space of more than six lakh square ft.

Pragathi Bhavan and CM's camp office was constructed in a record eight months time, Officials said that the new Secretariat building will designed by noted architect Hafeez Contractors. According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has objections over the bad Vastu in the L-Block and C-Block of the present building. There are no fire safety measures in place. CM KCR wants the new building to be vastu-complaint.