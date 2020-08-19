Hyderabad: Seed Ganeshas to be distributed

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India), the marketers and refiners of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, as a part of their CSR initiative are distributing nearly 5000 seed eco Ganesha prosperity boxes to the channel partners and apartment complexes like Rainbow Vista, Hill County, Malaysian Township, Swan lake, Aparna Sarovar, My Home Jewel, etc, in the city to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi in eco-friendly manner.

P Chandrashekhara Reddy, Vice President (Marketing), said the initiative was to help people celebrate the festival with traditional fervor during the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the environment They urged the people to celebrate the Ganesh festival at their homes and immerse idols in a pot so that the seed-embedded Ganesha can grow into a plant.

May your family be blessed with good health and better immunity this Ganesh Chaturthi.