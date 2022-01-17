Hyderabad sees 1,112 new COVID-19 cases

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday witnessed 1,112 new COVID-19 cases of the total 2,447 cases recorded across the state. Meanwhile, the state reported three deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 4,060. The fatality rate in the state is at 0.57 per cent.

With the new case, the active cases in the state went up to 22,197 of which 20,600 are from areas under GHMC.

In the last 24 hours, the health department held 80,138 COVID-19 tests of which, the results of 10,732 samples were awaited. Meanwhile, 2,295 persons have been recovered from the virus in a single day pushing the recovery rate to 96.31 per cent.

So far, a total of 3,07,09,658 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 7,11,656 have tested positive and 6,85,399 persons have recovered.