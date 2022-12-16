Hyderabad sees rise in temperature after cold for a week

Hyderabad: After experiencing cloudy weather, sporadic rainfall, and below-normal temperatures for a week, sapping sultry conditions were back to torment people on Friday as mercury levels soared above 30 degrees Celsius.

According to readings available with India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, at 8:30 am on Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khairatabad. Humidity was fairly high at 73 percent.

No relief is expected over the weekend too with the Met Office predicting a partly cloudy sky and maximum and minimum temperatures around 30 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department has forecast a slight drop in the temperatures from December 19.

Almost all districts in the State experienced increased day temperatures. The maximum temperature reached 33.6 degrees Celsius at Bhadrachalam followed by Khammam (33.4 degrees Celsius), and Hanamkonda (30 degrees Celsius).