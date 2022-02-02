Hyderabad: Seven more held in drugs case

After arresting Tony, the kingpin in the drugs case, the Hyderabad taskforce police on Wednesday took seven people into custody who are acting as an agents between Tony and businessmen. The police said that the arrested people are supplying the drugs by residing in the OYO rooms in the city.

At present, Tony, the prime accused in the drugs case is in police custody which will be ended today. The Nampally court has sent him into four-day custody and the Punjagutta police are questioning him on the supply of drugs in the city. Based on the information given by him, the taskforce arrested seven people today.

During the interrogation, the police found that Tony used people including women to supply drugs to his clients. They also checked the contact list and call details of Tony and found he was using two mobile phones with Nigerian SIM card in one for communication with his agents, who in turn dealt with the customers.

In order to avoid being caught by the police, the agents used private cars or buses to supply the drugs to their clients. The police arrested Tony and seven other businessmen in January in drugs case. It is yet to be known how the businessmen came in contact with Tony.