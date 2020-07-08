Hyderabad: Several civic works taken up in colonies

Hyderabad: Several works have been taken up in Santosh Nagar circle at an estimate cost of Rs 50 lakh. The works include two new lines of sewerage and a CC road.



Since the lockdown, entire roads in colonies used to be filled up with a severe overflow of drainage water affecting the residents and commuters. "After a complaint to the area corporator, the works have been sanctioned and now the works are being carried on," said Muhib Khan, a resident.

According to Santosh Nagar area president Mohammed Junaid Ahmed, the sewerage pipelines were damaged in Khalander Nagar and now the works for laying up of 427 meters x 300mm dia of new sewerage pipeline has been sanctioned with an amount of Rs 19 lakh. "Recently, Santosh Nagar division corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain along with GHMC and HMWSSB officials inspected and instructed the contractor to complete the works on given time."

"The works were started last week, now the roads were dug up and sewerage pipes were being laid, within next eight days the works would be completed," said Muzaffr Hussain.

Also, the works of replacing old damaged sewerage pipeline with new ones at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh is being carried out near Golden Jubilee High School, said Muzaffar Hussain, adding that the works will began after the completion of works at Khalander Nagar, he added.

Further, he said three major works including the works of CC roads are going on in RC Nagar colony area in Santosh Nagar division, at an estimated of Rs 11 lakhs have been sanctioned, said the corporator.