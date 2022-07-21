Hyderabad: SFI stages protest in city; demands books, uniforms

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Commissioner and Directorate of School Education office, as members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in front of the office on Wednesday demanding the State government to provide textbooks and uniforms to the government schools. The SFI also called a state-wide bandh in schools and junior colleges. However, only a few schools and junior colleges in the city remained closed, while few schools continued regular classes with police protection and few conducted classes in hybrid mode.

The SFI stated that the bandh and protest had been called as the State government failed in providing basic supplies including textbooks and uniforms in government schools and for not releasing funds for students' scholarships and reimbursement.

Naga Raju, state general secretary, SFI said, "It is almost a month since schools have reopened but textbooks and uniforms are yet to be supplied. So far, about 1.48 lakh textbooks have not been provided to the government schools. How can students study without textbooks? Another concern is that lectures have not been appointed in many government junior colleges and the Education department is yet to release Rs 377.28 crore for scholarships and fee reimbursements that are pending from 2018. The Education department should immediately distribute textbooks. Many of our students were arrested while protesting in front of the Directorate of School Education office."

"Apart from not providing the basic needs to government schools and colleges, the State government is least bothered for providing quality meals in government and residential schools. There are no monitoring officers appointed to keep a check on the food that is being served. The education sector is being crippled without minimum awareness and funds.

As earlier, many written representations letters were submitted but the State government did not respond to our requests, which forced us to call a state-wide bandh. We are have not received any information from the State government regarding the supply of books to government schools and release of funds," said a protesting student.

Later around 66 students were taken into remand by the police and were shifted to various police stations.