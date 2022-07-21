Hyderabad: SNDP nala widening works in city yielding good results

Hyderabad: After the city witnessed flashing floods in recent years, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) brought up Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and took up 37 works worth Rs 735.7 crore within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. With the development of nalas under SNDP, most of the areas did not report any water inundation or nala overflow issues during this monsoon.

The SNDP has proved to be a successful project as no water-logging issues occurred after developing the nalas. So far, 37 works have been carried out under SNDP that has prevented floods and water inundation problems in hundreds of colonies.

The GHMC has also taken up nala works in LB Nagar to avoid overflowing of rainwater and prevent water-logging in the nearby low-lying areas.

On Wednesday, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inspected the works being carried out under the LB Nagar zone.

According to the Mayor, two major works are under process in the LB Nagar zone, the first work is nala development from Saroor Nagar to Chaitanyapuri Colony via Kodandaram Nagar at Rs 21.47 crore, newly constructed dams have also been examined by Mayor at the Saroor Nagar lake. The second work is nala restoration and development from Bandlaguda Lake to Nagole.

"Steps have been taken to speed up the completion of works taken up under the SNDP in the city. All arrangements have been made to continue the work without interruption even during rains. Warning boards have been set up along with the mess to warn against the occurrence of accidents and besides, mobile and mini mobile teams have been set up to ensure that people are not affected by floods," said Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Works of 10 nalas are also being carried out at a cost of Rs 113.59 crore, covering a distance of 14.49 km to eliminate water overflow issue in the flood-prone areas of the LB Nagar zone.

The residents of nearby areas from Saroor Nagar, Chaitanyapuri Colony and LB Nagar also appreciated the works being taken up by the GHMC to prevent floods. Locals also shared that in the recent heavy rains there has not been water inundation in their areas.