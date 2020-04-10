Hyderabad: Social distancing strictly enforced at Monda market
Highlights
For the first time, Monda market yard authorities in Secunderabad have drawn markings and the Monda market police personnel are on duty 24/7,...
Hyderabad: For the first time, Monda market yard authorities in Secunderabad have drawn markings and the Monda market police personnel are on duty 24/7, controlling the visitors' movements through public address system.
"In Monda market, social distancing markings have been drawn in front of groceries shops and at places of vendors where they sell vegetables.
Most of the consumers were seen following the rules and, if any vendor is caught violating the rules, we will be shifting him to an isolated place," informed P Shanker Yadav, CI, Monda Market.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story