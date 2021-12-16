Hyderabad: Socialite Shilpa Chowdary gets bail

Socialite Shilpa Chowdary who arrested on the charges of cheating was granted conditional bail by the Upperpally court on Thursday. Three women lodged a complaint against Shilpa Chowdary for allegedly cheating them to the tune of Rs 7 crore.

Shilpa Chowdary was granted bail in the case filed by a woman named Divya Reddy and the bail was rejected in two other cases.

During the investigation, the police checked the bank lockers of Shilpa but have not found gold or cash except the documents related to the investments in a hospital. However, the police are still finding out the diversion of money by Shilpa. The police suspect that Shilpa has taken enough measures in hiding all the evidences even she found guilty in the case.

The call data of Shilpa and her husband is being verified.