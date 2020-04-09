Hyderabad: Spike in OP numbers at Basti Dawakhanas

Hyderabad: With several outpatients facilities temporarily closed at hospitals due to lockdown, the Basti Dawakhanas (Mohalla clinics) in the city are now witnessing more patients.



At present there are 124 Basti Dawakhanas – 73 in Hyderabad, 28 in Medchal and 23 in Rangareddy districts – which are operational under GHMC limits. The Dawakhanas are working from 9 am to 4 pm.

Speaking to The Hans India, D Sai Varun, City Programme Officer, National Health Mission (NHM), said, "There has been an increase of patients after the lockdown as there are many suspected cases in the city. People are distressed due to this and are visiting Basti Dawakhanas to undergo check-ups and consult the doctors. There are many slum-dwellers and migrant workers who are not sent to their respective natives. Some of the respective Basti Dawakhanas get an average of around 210 outpatients, based on the population of the area."

When patients are found to have any Covid symptoms, they are sent to Gandhi Hospital. These Dawakhanas are linked with two other services: Telangana Diagnosis Services where free sample collections are taken and Tele-Consultancy Services. These facilities are available at several places including BJR Nagar, Begumpet, Hashimabad in Falaknuma, Gunrock Colony in Secunderabad . The services are available where there is an influx of outpatients. People generally go to the dawakhana for services like physiotherapy. The maximum number of patients are visiting these clinics with complaints of fever, cough and other common ailments.

"Due to transportation problems of medicines, doctors have been facing issues. But the GHMC and health department allot transportation passes so that the patients are not blocked and sent home by the police," adds Varun.

Dr Sri Laxmi, General Physician at Basti Dawakhana, Gunrock Colony, Secunderabad, said, "Patients are coming with regular issues like hypertension, diabetes, fever, cold, cough or diarrhoea. We are finding out their travel history as well. We informed the locals not to take their kids out. So if they need any medications, their parents come and inform about the conditions and take the medications. We are also counselling the elderly."

The only issue of concern, nevertheless, is lack of social distancing. Patients were seen crowding the Dawakhanas and not maintaining aloof from one another, both while waiting to see the doctor and when taking medicines at pharmacy counters.



















