Hyderabad: Sportology campaign on sports & psychology evokes massive response

Hyderabad: A four-hour sportology awareness campaign which was initiated by two girl students from Indus International School was a big hit with the participants at the HPRC Complex on the city outskirts.

Earlier, it was inaugurated by Justice P S Narayana, former judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court. He appreciated the youngsters for the remarkable initiative and hoped that this concept of sports and psychology would be followed in the right spirit by young sportspersons.

Co-founder of NGO Sportology, Manal Shamsuddin, said it was quite a challenge in the contemporary world; she hoped that people would comprehend the role of psychology in sports, on and off the arena. She said mental health was the link between sports and psychology.

The event included both theory and practical learning in order to make players experience and understand the inter-related concepts.

The other organiser dealing with My Body, Rhea Chopra said that she would like to continue the project in future. She said the goal was to create an environment where size shouldn't matter, and help people avoid the vortex of mental illness and build body positivity. She said the endeavour was community development, which strives to empower individuals to bring about a constructive social change.

The participants dabbled in basketball and tennis for a practical workout. Later, Justice Narayana gave away certificates to the participants.