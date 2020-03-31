Hyderabad: SSC examinations further postponed

Hyderabad: Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Dr A Satyanarayana Reddy on Monday informed that the remaining public examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), which were scheduled to be held from 31st March to 6th April have been postponed.

In view of the prevailing health situation that aroused out of coronavirus, the High Court had directed postponement of SSC exams which were scheduled from 23rd to 30th March.

Later, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education had proposed to hold the remaining exams from 31st March to 6th April. However, in view of the ongoing lockdown till April 14, those exams have been postponed again. The re- scheduled dates of SSC and other examinations will be intimated later. the Director said.