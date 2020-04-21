Hyderabad: Stricter lockdown as cops crack whip

Hyderabad: Implementing their new advisory in letter and spirit for enforcing lockdown stringently in the city, the city police personnel are seen cracking whip on violators. They are allowing only essential services personnel or transport of essentials.



The strict implementation of lockdown has come into effect, since the DGP announced the police would take stringent action against violators. Frisking and checks are now stricter than ever before. The law & order and the traffic cops are taking no chances or being any lenient as the city continues to witness growth in Corona positive cases alarmingly. If anyone is found to be venturing out of their homes unnecessarily, they are being booked and issued challans and in some cases vehicles are being seized, too. The police are also forcing shuttering of shops at 2 pm. One can hear wailing of police sirens about this hour.

Kiran Kumar, a medical shop owner in Secunderabad, said, "Though the medical services are exempted from lockdown, the police came in and asked us to shut shop. When I asked for the reason, the cop did not say anything and just shouted at me to shut down the shop." A vegetable vendor Md Kasim noted, "The police teams landed suddenly and started shouting at customers who left without purchasing vegetables. After scaring them away, they also made me close the shop. They even warned to book an FIR against me."