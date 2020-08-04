Hyderabad: Students plant saplings in potholes as a protest

Hyderabad: As the government officials have not been bothering to fill the potholes that have grown in number and size on most of the roads in Shadnagar constituency, students took upon themselves and planted saplings in potholes.

The road connecting Thimmapur and Chegur had innumerable potholes due to which the villagers had been facing trouble while travelling, especially during the night, as the potholes won't be visible and pose a risk to the travellers.

Students said that many officials and local leaders who travel on that particular route daily are bothered about the condition of the road and if there is no proper action taken, we will hold rasta roko protest, they warned.

They further said that they will also write a letter on this issue to the District Collector and Shadnagar MLA.