Hyderabad: Techie, 2 others held for possessing drugs

A woman software engineer and two others arrested for sharing drugs. The Rachakonda police caught the three red-handed while sharing drugs obtained from Goa between themselves.



According to Ghatkesar CI N Chandrababu and crime department CI K Jangaiah, the movements of woman and two others were found to be suspicious near Ghatkesar Outer Ring Road (ORR). They were taken into custody by sub-inspectors Sudhakar and Sailaja.

The arrested were identified as Jameer Siddiq (28), a resident of Harmony apartment in Vijayanagar colony in Mehdipatnam, Puli Ramya (32), a resident of Sri Residency in Gopal Nagar of Hafizpet, Kaukuntla Akhil (31), a resident of Seshadrinagar in Almasguda.

The police seized around 9.4 grams of drugs including ganja and a car. The police said that the three were befriended through an online app 'Club house'.

The arrested went to Goa to buy drugs for the New Year Celebrations on December 31, the police said.