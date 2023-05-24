Hyderabad: Telangana Biodiversity Board observes International Day for Biological Diversity 2023

Hyderabad : Telangana State Biodiversity Board observed the International Day for Biological Diversity 2023 with great fervor on Tuesday at the prestigious Bhaskara Auditorium, BM Birla Centre. The annual event aims to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity while addressing the immediate threats it faces. This year’s celebration revolved around the theme, “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity,” focusing on the implementation of the “Kunming-Montreal Global Diversity Framework” and its associated targets.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Dr Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, Irrigation and Environment Science and Technology Department, said, “Despite various environmental challenges in the State, the greenery in Telangana has grown by eight percent over the years. We have successfully restored the forest areas that were damaged over the past century.” He stated that it is everyone’s responsibility in our everyday actions to conserve biodiversity, emphasising that we should not rely solely on the government to initiate action.

A book entitled with ‘Agrobiodiversity of Telangana: A treatise on genetic resources of agri-horticultural crops’ was released on the occasion. This document is primarily based on several exploration missions undertaken in important areas of diversity including difficult and inaccessible areas in Telangana for collection of variability in different agri-horticultural crops.

In run-up to the International Biodiversity Day, the Telangana State Biodiversity Board organised a series of state-level competitions conducted online, engaging school children, college students, and the general public. The event also recognised and awarded the best functioning Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in Telangana, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to biodiversity conservation and management. The prestigious awards were presented to the Patancheru mandal BMC.

To promote awareness and encourage the consumption of locally available seasonal foods and millets for a healthier lifestyle, the board arranged two state-level webinars. These webinars shed light on the significance of these food choices and featured a special talk titled “Build Back Biodiversity” by Dr Sejal Worah, Conservation Programme Director at WWF-India. Additionally, an exhibition highlighting the millets of Telangana was organised, aiming to familiarise attendees with the benefits of incorporating millets into their daily lives.

The event witnessed active participation from more than 500 individuals across the State, including BMC members, officials, representatives from various line departments, and students. The enthusiasm and engagement displayed during the event underscored the collective commitment towards biodiversity preservation and the urgent need for action.