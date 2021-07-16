Top
Hyderabad: Tension at Raj Bhavan as Congress leaders protest against fuel price hike

Telangana Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy along with leaders chelo Rajbhawan protest followed by arrested at Indira park Dharna Chowk on Friday. Pictures:-Srinivas Setty
Highlights

  • Congress leaders protest at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad against fuel price hike
  • Revanth Reddy led the rally from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan

Tension mounted at Raj Bhavan after Congress tried to take out a rally from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan. The Congress leaders staged a dharna at Indira Park following the 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' call given by the TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy led the rally from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan but the police intercepted them in midway and prevented them to proceed ahead. A clash erupted between the Congress leaders and the police when the latter tried to prevent the protestors. Revanth Reddy and the party workers raised a slogans against the state and central governments when the objected them to take out the rally.

Meanwhile, the police asked the Congress leaders to submit their memorandum through online as the governor is not available. However, the Congress refused and appealed the police to allow them to take out the rally to Ambedkar statue. He pushed the barricades and moved forward along with his supporters following which the police detained them and sent to police station.

