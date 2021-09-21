Hyderabad: Tension mounts as TRS activists try to lay siege to Revanth Reddy's residence

Tension prevailed as the TRS activists who tried to lay siege to Revanth Reddy's residence were interrupted by the Congress party workers.



Congress workers chased the TRS activists with sticks when the latter tried to burn the effigy of Revanth Reddy. The ruling party workers also tried to pelt stones at the Congress workers but in vain, they were chased by the Congress workers. The police also intervened the situation which led to mild tension.

However, the situation was brought under control soon. It is known that the Congress leader Revanth Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been involved in a war of words on social media after the former linked the TRS leaders to drugs case. Later, the minister filed a defamation suit against Revanth for spreading lies against him.