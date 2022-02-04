Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Charminar after protest against attack on AIMIM chief

Tension prevailed at Charminar in Hyderabad following a protest at Charminar on Friday against the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

Hundreds of youngsters gathered at Charminar after the afternoon prayers and raised slogans against the BJP and the UP police. The protest continued for around half an hour before they dispersed.

The police deployed heavy security to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, shops and restaurants remained closed to protest the attack. Reports of small protests came from other areas of the city too.