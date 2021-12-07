Hyderabad: Tension prevails in Osmania University as ABVP activists stage protest

Tension prevailed in Osmania University as the ABVP activists stage protest in the campus demanding to lower the fees of degree and PG courses that was hiked by the administration.

The students tried to lay siege to the administrative block but was forced to stop by the police. The police detained a few students and shifted them to Amberpet police station.

Condemning the arrest of the students, the activists said that the new vice-chancellors are making the universities as business centres by hiking the fees indiscriminately. They alleged that the students are facing difficulties due to the fee burden and demanded the management to decrease the fee hike and also provide all better facilities in the campus.

The ABVP activists also threatened to hold state-wide protest if the fee is not reduced.