Hyderabad: Tent City in the State on the lines of Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad : In its bid to attract foreign tourists to Telangana, the State government would be coming up with a 'Tent City' in the State on the lines of the newly constructed Tent City by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday visited the Kashi Vishwanath Swamy temple in Varanasi (Kashi), a leading spiritual centre in the country. Goud inspected the newly constructed 'Tent City' on the banks of the river Ganga along with State Tourism and Culture Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Tourism Corporation MD B Manohar.

He asked the authorities to take necessary steps to establish the same in places like second largest eco tourism park 'KCR Urban Eco Tourism Park', forest safari and adventure tourism areas like Somashila, Anantagiri Hills, Mallanna Sagar, Laknavaram. Telangana State has wonderful tourist spots along Krishna and Godavari rivers. Steps have already been taken for their development of the tourist spots in the State. Necessary plans were being made to make Telangana the best state in attracting tourists in the country, he said.