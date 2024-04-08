Received life threats if I visit Mukhtar Ansari family members: Owaisi

Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavilatha asks why Owaisi has to visit Mukhtar Ansari family members and why he doesn't visit family members in Hyderabad who has lost their loved ones

In the latest developments Hyderabad sitting MP and MIM party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has made strong comments hinting that he has life threats. In a statement, he has said that he received life threats if he visits the bereaved family members of the former MP and gangster Mukhtar Ansari in uttar Pradesh. He said that it's not easy for anyone to kill him and warned that if anything happens to him, they will have to face severe consequences.

Meanwhile, Madhavilatha countered Owaisi's comments. She asked how can Owaisi go to the house of Muktar Ansari, who committed six murdersand console the family members. She questioned why Owaisi does not visit the families of those who died in Hyderabad. She took a jine at Owaisi saying that he is afrod of threats made on social media.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Telangana on May 13. This time, BJP has given special attention to the seat of Hyderabad MP. It has fielded Dr. Madhavilatha as their candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Madhavilatha is advancing in the constituency in her own style. She is trying to increase her influence in the old city of Hyderabad by attending wherever the Iftar dinner is held.