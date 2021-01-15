Hyderabad: Thief who stole bonsai plant from ex-DGP's residence nabbed

The Jubilee Hills police on Friday arrested a person for stealing a 15-year-old rare bonsai plant from the residence of former Director-General of Police V Appa Rao.

The police identified the thief with the help of the surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood. Earlier this week, two men coming on a bike stole the bonsai plant that was kept near the gate. "With the help of the CCTV footage, we traced a person and caught him. Efforts are underway to nab the other," the police said.

The thief was caught by the police four-days after receiving a complaint from Rao's wife Sridevi who stated that the costly tree had gone missing.

According to the complaint, the gardener who watered the plant on Saturday found it missing on Monday. "Although there were two CCTV cameras installed at the former DGP's house, both were defunct for quite some time now," the police said.