Hyderabad: This year, TS EAMCET sees sharp spike in candidates

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced that 33 more centres for Agriculture and Medical (AM) and around 27 centres for engineering have been added as the registrations for TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test)has gone up this year.

Speaking to the media, Prof Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, said, "This year we have seen a drastic increase in all the disciplines under TS Common Entrance Tests especially EAMCET. A staggering 3,20,587 students have registered so far, as against a total applications of 2,66,714 last year, while 2,48,146 students registered from Telangana. As a result in increase, all elaborate arrangements are been made for the entrance exam. Tests will be conducted in 113 centres and the engineering exam in 135 centres, as against 80 and 108 centres respectively last year.

EAMCET is scheduled to be held from May 10 to 14 with AM on May 10 and 11 and engineering on May 12, 13 and 14.Explaining the reason behind the huge number of registration, he said, as this year, there was anincrease in number of admission in science faculty in Intermediate, hence we received a good number of registrations in EAMCET and other disciplines under TS Common Entrance Tests- 2023.

All the entrance exams will be held in computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two or three sessions and for any enquire candidates are requested to visit the official website. Elaborate arrangements for theexam is in progress.