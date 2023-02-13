Hyderabad: Three private buses catch fire in Kukatpally
Hyderabad: Panic triggered after three private buses were gutted in a fire accident at Kukatpally on Sunday night.
According to fire officials, the three buses belonging to a private travel agency were parked near IDL lake when the incident happened.
The drivers and helpers who were near by made efforts to douse the fire. Later, a fire engine rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.
The officials are trying to ascertain exact reasons for the mishap.
