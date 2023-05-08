Hyderabad: Time for ‘Save Us’ appeal on Twitter to KT Ramarao says Residents

Hyderabad : Residents of Miyapur, Hafeezpet and Chanda Nagar are in for serious trouble this year too once the monsoon sets in as the GHMC had not taken any visible or concrete measures to resolve the perennial problem of inundation of these colonies due to overflowing of water bodies like Medikunta lake, Anumula Kunta.

Talking to Hans India, the residents said that despite their repeated pleas to civic authorities to build stormwater drains at the lakes, the authorities have not taken any works which could reduce the problems of residents. The option they are mulling now is to take to twitter tagging KTR.

All that was done was to clean both the lakes. Neither the officials of the GHMC nor the local corporators or other public representatives who make all kinds of promises on the eve of elections had done anything to resolve the decades old problem, the residents said.

Recalling the memories of the 2020 flood, residents of Miyapur said not just the lanes but even the basement of the residential apartments get inundated causing severe damage to two wheelers and four wheelers.

The authorities do not even take up the responsibility of pumping out the water. People are forced to pump out using buckets.

However, officials say that the problem arises because realtors had encroached the lakebed and constructed apartments without providing any outlet for water to exit. They even claim that some of the constructions are illegal. But then the big question is what was the civic body doing if the constructions were illegal? Why they failed to prevent illegal constructions from coming up? Is it not the failure of the administration, the local people ask. They say that the GHMC has failed to prevent throwing of debris in the Medikunta lake bed and this results in the rain water flooding the lanes and houses.

The proposals for construction of stormwater drains is still on papers, said Vinay Vangala, resident of Miyapur.

Residents of the colonies in Hafeezpet including Matrusri Colony say that they are getting ready to face the situation as monsoon is not far away.

Even the little rain that was there last week led to water logging and the nala got filled and overflowed in to the lanes. All the talk of making Hyderabad Global city makes no sense unless the infrastructure facilities were in place said Vinay a resident of Hafeezpet.