Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday announced that Hyderabad will become the first Indian city to treat 100% of its sewage by September.

Speaking after inaugurating an interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Narsingi, KTR said that 31 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) are being constructed at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore. The first of these STPs was inaugurated in Kokapet on Saturday.



KTR said that the construction of the STPs is part of the Telangana government’s efforts to make Hyderabad a “cosmopolitan city” and a “world-class city”. He also said that the government is planning to reuse treated water, which will help to conserve the city’s water resources.



In addition to the STPs, KTR also announced a number of other infrastructure projects for Hyderabad, including the construction of 14 bridges over the Musi River; A skyway on the Musi River; A metro train from BHEL to Kandukur Pharmacy and a cycle track with international standards.



KTR expressed his anger at the Centre’s lack of cooperation for the development of Hyderabad. He said that the Centre has not responded to requests for cooperation for the construction of a skywalk in Mehdipatnam and for new link roads. He said that the Centre has also not responded to requests for land to construct a skywalk up to the Jubilee bus stand.

He said that the government is working tirelessly for the development of Hyderabad, but that the Centre is not cooperating. He said that the Centre’s lack of cooperation is “unfortunate” and “disappointing”.



Minister KTR said that the government is committed to making Hyderabad a “green city” and a “world-class city”. He said that the infrastructure projects announced on Saturday are a step in that direction.