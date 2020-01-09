Hyderabad to host Aviation expo from March 12

Hyderabad will be hosting the country's latest edition of Wings India 2020 from March 12 to March 15 at Begumpet airport. Union Ministry for Civil Aviation will organise the annual event to attract investments in the aviation sector.

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to New Delhi today by the Civil Aviation Minister Hardip Singh Puri. Ministers and other officials from various states may also attend the meeting. The four-day event will showcase investment opportunities in the aviation sector.

The expo will also provide an opportunity for 150 people to exhibit their products and equipment. The Telangana government is planning to expedite the arrangements coordinating with the centre.