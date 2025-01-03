Hyderabad to Plan for Future Water Supply Needs by 2050: CM Revanth Reddy Directs Water Board Officials

In a meeting aimed at preparing for Hyderabad’s future water needs, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the Hyderabad Water Board to develop a comprehensive plan for the city’s drinking water infrastructure, keeping in mind the projected population growth by 2050. The Chief Minister’s directives came during the first meeting of the Hyderabad Water Board since the formation of the state, held at the Integrated Command Control Center.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the need to design a sewage system that meets future requirements alongside drinking water. He instructed the board to collaborate with agencies and consultants to conduct a detailed study on this matter.

Currently, Hyderabad's water supply network, which spans 9,800 kilometers, serves 13.79 lakh connections, ensuring drinking water supply that caters to the city’s population. The water supply sources include the Manjira, Singur, Godavari, and Krishna rivers, with the Godavari Phase 2 project set to enhance the city's water supply. Discussions also focused on a project that will carry water through the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

Referring to a consultancy report on drinking water needs, the Chief Minister approved the decision to draw water from the Mallanna Sagar reservoir for the Godavari Phase-2 project. This new initiative will increase the supply from the previously proposed 15 TMC to 20 TMC, ensuring the city's water requirements are met effectively.

The Water Board’s income and expenditure report was presented through a PowerPoint presentation during the meeting. The Chief Minister urged the board to explore ways to increase its own revenues and study the strategies required to achieve this goal.

In addition, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to secure funding for new projects and recommended exploring options to obtain loans at lower interest rates. He instructed the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for this purpose.

To address the aging pipelines supplying water from Manjira since 1965, the Chief Minister directed the construction of a new advanced pipeline as part of a fresh project.

The meeting saw the participation of Chief Minister’s Advisor V. Narendra Reddy, State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials.