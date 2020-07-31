Hyderabad: Top babu nudges local bodies to foot power bills every month

Hyderabad: In a bid to protect the debt-ridden Discoms and help them come out of the financial crisis, the State government has introduced a new system of payments of power bills by Gram Panchayats and municipal bodies every month giving up the earlier practice of pending the payments of bills for months and years .

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed that all the panchayats and municipalities pay the current month power bills every month. Any deviations will be viewed seriously.

Arrears will be separated and a decision on payment for the same will be taken up later.

He asked the Discoms to prepare a detailed report on arrears within seven days duly reconciling the figures with the Gram Panchayats and Municipalities. The detailed report and options regarding arrears would be presented shortly before the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take policy decision on arrears related to local bodies.

The official said that joint teams of Discoms, Gram Panchayats and Municipality officials would be constituted to resolve discrepancies in bills such as those relating to borewells etc. The Chief Secretary directed that 100 per cent bills should be generated by Discoms based on meter readings only. Meters will be fixed where ever it has not been done within one month.

Top officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj and Discoms were present in the meeting.