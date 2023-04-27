Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy constitutes four party committees to visit affected farm fields

Hyderabad : TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday constituted four party committees of the party leaders to visit the damaged crop fields due to the incessant rains that hit Telangana in the last four eyes across the State. He directed the team members to visit the farm fields, interact with farmers, assess crop losses and submit a report to him.

The four committees will be headed by the party MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Former union minister Balaram Naik and Prasad Kumar. The All India Kisan Congress cell national vice president M Kodanda Reddy and state kisan congress cell Anvesh Reddy would coordinate with the committees.

The party will submit a representation to the state government after the submission of the reports by the party committees and demand it to implement their findings.