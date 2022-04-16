Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra today

Hyderabad: In view of Hanuman Shobha Yatra on Saturday, City Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with senior officers, inspected the entire 12-km route. Anand instructed officials to do anti-sabotage checks along the route and in bylanes to ensure the rally goes off peacefully.

The main procession will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and proceed to Hanuman Mandir Tadban, Secunderabad en route Gowliguda, Ram Mandir, Putlibowli 'X' Roads, Andhra Bank 'X' Roads, Koti, Tilak Road, Sultan Bazar 'X' Roads, Ram Koti 'X' Roads, Kachiguda 'X' Roads,Veer Savarkar Statue, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally 'X' Roads, RTC 'X' Roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhinagar, back side of Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet graveyards, Bible House, City Light Hotel, Bata showroom, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Ramgopalpet PS,Paradise X Roads,CTO Junction, Royal Lee Palace, Brooke Bond, Imperial Garden, Mastan Café, Left turn Sree Hanuman Temple, Tadbun. The procession will cover 12 km; the yathra concludes at Hanuman Mandir, Tadbund, at about 8 pm.

Another procession starts from Karmanghat Hanuman Temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate limits). It will enter Hyderabad City limits at Champapet and passes through Champapet X Rd, IS Sadan, Dhobhighat, ACP office Malakpet, Saidabad Colony Road, Shankeshwar Bazar and enters Rachakonda Commissionerate limits at Saroornagar Tank and again enters city limits at Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar, and passes through Moosaram Bagh Junction, Malakpet, Nalgonda X Road, Azampura Rotary, Chaderghat X Road. It will join the main procession at the Director, Medical and Health office).

This procession will join the main procession at DM&HS Junction. During the procession, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted:Commuters coming from Lakdikapool intending go towards Dilsukhnagar or South Zone via Basheerbagh, Old MLA Quarters, Himayathnagar Y Junction, Narayanaguda flyover, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, take right turn Tilak Nagar Road, 6 No. Junction, Ali Café X Raod, Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar.

"There will be traffic restrictions in the city tomorrow as it's a working day. About 8,000 police personnel will be ensuring security; a few of them will be deployed on rooftops of high-rise buildings and terraces. Drones and CCTVs will be used for surveillance," said Anand.

Commuters coming from Dilsukhnagar intending go towards Mehdipatnam via Koti and DM&HS are suggested to take route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad or via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam.

Commuters coming from Lakdikapool towards Secunderabad station or Uppal are suggested to take route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet Flyover, Prakashnagar Flyover, Paradise Flyover. After getting down here commuters may take left to JBS or right to Sec'bad station OR straight towards St. John Rotary for Uppal.

The Hyderabad Traffic Control Room (040-27852482) and Traffic Help Line (90102-03626) will be available for any travel information. Any inconvenience in commuting may be reported through social media platforms, Traffic Control Room and Traffic Help Line. (Twitterhandle: https://twitter.com/HYDTP and Facebook handle: https:// facebook.com/HYDTP/).

Additional Commissioner (Law & Order) DS Chauhan, Joint Commissioners AV Ranganath, P Vishwa Prasad, M Ramesh and Gajarao Bhupal, DCP Traffic N Prakash Reddy and other senior officers accompanied Anand during the inspection.