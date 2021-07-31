Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in Old City in view of Golconda Bonalu on Aug 2

The Hyderabad traffic police has imposed traffic restrictions in Old City in the view of Golconda Bonalu on August 2 i.e. on Monday.



A procession will be carried out on Monday in Old City where hundreds of people will take part in it. Therefore, the traffic restrictions have been imposed on Monday from 12 pm to 11 pm. The orders will be effective in the areas like Charminar, Meerchowk, Falaknuma, Bahadurpura.

In a release, it is said that the TSRTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapool and should have to take alternate route via CBS, Afzalgunj, Daarulshifa crossroads and Engine Bowli.

Traffic restrictions are as follows...

Vehicles going towards Lal Darwaza from Rajanna Bowli will have to proceed from Peer Ki Darga lane to Ramaswamy Gunj and the vehicles will be restricted to enter Kandikal Gate to head towards Lal Darwaza and will be diverted from Old Chatrinaka police station 'Y' junction to Gowlipura.

Vehicles from Balagunj to Lal Darwaza will be diverted from Lakshmi Devi Pan Shop to Nagulachinta junction.

Vehicles from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka will not be allowed towards Shukur Mask and will be diverted through Moghulpura police station.

Traffic from Meer-Ka-Dera, Moghulpura will not be allowed towards Haribowli crossroads and will be diverted through water tank

Vehicular traffic from Asra Hospital, Moghulpura will not be allowed to Charminar main road and will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar.

Vehicles from Bhavani Nagar and Mir Alam Tank will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted at Bibi Bazar cross roads via Alijah Kotla.

Traffic from Yakutpura to Gulzar House will be diverted towards Miraalam Mandi road via Ithebar Chowk-Miraalam Mandi-Alijah Kotla.

Vehicles from Purana Haveli and Mandi road towards Chatta Bazar will be diverted at Lakkad Koti cross roads towards Darool Shifa.

Traffic from Chaderghat, Noorkhan Bazar and Darool Shifa will not be allowed towards Nayapul. The vehicles will be diverted through SJ Rotary-Purana Haveli-Shivaji Bridge-Chaderghat.

Vehicles from Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed towards Himmatpura and will be diverted at Mothigalli T junction towards Chowk Mask.

Traffic from Bandi Ki Adda, Jhansi Bazar will not be allowed towards Gulzar House, will be diverted at Mitti-Ke-Sher

Traffic from Puranapool, Good Will hotel, Moosabowli will not be allowed towards Nayapul, will be diverted at Musallam Jung Pul.

Traffic from Gowliguda, Siddi-amber towards Nayapul will be diverted towards Musallam Jung Pul-Osmania hosptial road.

Madeena crossroads, Engine Bowli and Jahanuma roads will remain closed and no vehicle will be allowed.

Parking Lots

Vehicles from Aliabad should be parked in front of Post Office, Single lane at Shalibanda and open place at Alka Talkies.

Vehicles from Haribowli should be parked at Arya Grouds, Sudha theatre lane, open place near Alka Talkies.

Vehicles from Chatrinaka old police station should be parked at Venkateshwara Swamy temple premises, Lakshmi Nagar, Saraswati Vidyanikethan, government junior college, Falaknuma, Pattar-Ki-Darga.

Vehicles from Moosabowli and Meerchowk should be parked at Charminar bus terminal.