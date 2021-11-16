Hyderabad: Traffic violators with 10 pending challans to be called for counselling

After drunk drivers, the Cyberabad traffic police decided to give counselling for the traffic violators with at least 10 pending challans. A list of traffic violators has been taken out according to the traffic police station wise.

It is learned that around 70 per cent of the traffic violators are not paying the challans and are continuing to violate the traffic rules. The traffic police is said to have taken out names of the violators with 10 or more pending challans. However, the traffic police were stunned after they found out there are lakhs of people with 10 pending challans.

People are being counselled on the consequences of the traffic rules violation such as accidents. The police are also conducting awareness of traffic norms sessions. Later, they are being given a letter for attending counselling sessions and are asked to submit them in the respective traffic police station.