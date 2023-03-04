Hyderabad: Training of 2nd batch of Agniveers begins at Artillery Centre

Hyderabad: The training for second batch of 3,020 Agniveers has commenced at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad.

Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, visited the Centre on Friday to overview the training and administrative arrangements.

According to the army officials, Lieutenant General TK Chawla appreciated the structured curriculum and the training methodologies adopted by the Artillery Centre to churn out the best Gunner Agniveers as per the standards required by the Army. The First Batch of 2,263 Agniveers has successfully completed their 9 weeks of Basic Military Training and would be graduating to Advanced Military Training, shortly, said senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad.