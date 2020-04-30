Hyderabad: Tributes paid to former chief engineer Vidyasagar Rao

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former chief engineer of the Ministry of Water Resources of India on his third death anniversary on Wednesday.

Officials of the Irrigation department and retired engineers paid tributes to Vidyasagar Rao at Jala Soudha, head office of the Irrigation department.

Engineer in Chiefs Nagendar, Muralidhar, Hariram, Chief Engineers Sankar, Narasimha Rao, Sankar Naik and others participated in the programme.

Members of the Retired Engineers Association also paid tributes through video conference. They include Sam Prasad Reddy, V Prakash, Ananta Ramulu, S Maruthi, Prof Babu Rao, Chief Minister's OSD Sridhar Deshpande.