Hyderabad: TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar kind gesture
Highlights
Hyderabad: Moved by the plight of children of the Serve Needy orphanage home in Secunderabad Cantonment, following reports on news channels on Sunday, TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar sent groceries and essentials that could suffice for four months. He also donated Rs 25,000 to the management on Monday.
