Hyderabad: TRS worker slips off building while flying kite, dies

A TRS worker, Bangaru Krishna accidentally slipped off the third floor of the building while flying a kite here at Chikkadpally in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Bangaru Krishna fell on the iron rods on the compound wall and sustained serious injuries. He died while being taken to a hospital. A pall of gloom descended in the family with the death of Krishna on the festival. Several leaders from the party expressed grief over the death of Krishna and offered condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Similar incidents were reported in Madhapur when a 10-year-old student, identified as Nikhit, fell from the third floor of his residence in Sideeq Nagar and died on the spot.

In Warasiguda of Secunderabad, Syed Khalid who sustained critical injuries during the kite flying succumbed to the injuries on Thursday.