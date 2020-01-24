Hyderabad: TSCHE revises common entrance tests schedule

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced a revised schedule of Telangana Common Entrance Tests-2020 (TSCETs-2020).

Giving details of the schedule TSCHE, Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy said on Thursday that the TSCETs-2020 schedule will start from May 2, as announced earlier and all tests will be completed May 31.

As part of the TSCETs, the TS State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET-2020) for diploma holders of engineering, technology and pharmacy will be held on May 2. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will be conducting the test in online mode.

The engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test -2020 (TSEAMCET-2020) will be held on May 4, 5, 7 and 8 and the agriculture stream tests will be held on May 9 and 11.

The examinations will be held through online mode, in two sessions on the above test dates. The TSEAMCET-2020 will also be conducted by the JNTU-H, he added.

Similarly, the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET-2020) will be conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda from May 13.

The Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET-2020) for admissions into the MBA and MCA courses will be conducted by the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal on May 20 and 21.

The Osmania University will hold the TS Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET-2020), for admissions into the BEd courses on May 23. The OU will also hold the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET for admissions into the LLB and LLM courses. Entrance tests for both the TSLAWCET and TSPGLCET will be held on May 27, he said.

The OU will also be conducting the TS PGECET-2020 for admissions into various postgraduate courses for the academic year starting from 2020, from May 28 to 30.