Hyderabad: TSRTC job balm for kin of ailing staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has revived the 'Medical Invalidation Scheme' and will now provide jobs to the family members of RTC employees who are unable to attend their duty due to health issues.

According to the TSRTC officials, the kin of the employee will be appointed on temporary basis and will be paid consolidated pay for the first three years. If their performance is satisfactory, then they will be appointed as full-time employees.

Due to severe financial constraints owing to various reasons including Covid-19 pandemic, hike in fuel and other prices, schedules rationalisation leading to excess staff, the prospective applications under Medical Invalidation Scheme could not be considered for appointment since 2019. TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar took the decision to revive the scheme after the TSRTC income increased due to diesel cess and other means.

The TSRTC also launched a 'bread winner scheme' to the family members of the employees, who died while on duty. Earlier, jobs were given directly under these two schemes, but now temporary and consolidated pay methods are introduced.

"Since large number of applications are pending, the applicants have to be considered phase-wise depending on the requirement of the corporation. A list of all the applications have to be prepared in each region and date of retirement on medical grounds of the employee concerned is the criteria for preparing the seniority list of all the applicants," said an official.

After completion of three years, a 'Performance Assessment Test' will be conducted for all the candidates selected under Medical Invalidation Scheme.

The candidates appointed under this scheme have to attend 240 working days in a year with a clean record and secure 60 per cent marks in the Performance Assessment Test which will be considered for appointment on regular time scale as per the instructions issued by Head Office from time.

They would be appointed as Driver (grade-II), Conductor (grade-II), RTC constable and Shramik based on their qualification. Rs 19,000 per month will be paid to Driver (grade-II), Rs 17,000 to Conductor (grade-II) and Rs 15,000 for other posts.