Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma pats driver for innovative approach

Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma on Friday appreciated a driver Sarwar Hussain of Farooq Nagar bus depot for having innovative approach in performing his duties.

Sarwar Hussain drives bus in route no 2U from Secunderabad to Uppuguda and he has fixed 'pre-recorded mike set' at his own cost towards automatic and continuous dissemination of bus route course, information of the route.

The facility made the passengers to get attracted to travel in the bus and thereby generating additional revenue.

The TSRTC Greater Hyderabad has decided to reward the driver by giving a cash prize of Rs 1,000 along with an appreciation letter.