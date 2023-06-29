Hyderabad: TSRTC mega camps see blood donation by 3,315 persons

Hyderabad: The 101 mega blood donation camps were organised by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) across the State on Tuesday with the slogan ‘one blood donation-life for three.’ As many as 3,315 people voluntarily came and donated blood in the blood donation camps.

According to TSRTC, a total of 3,315 units of blood were collected at the rate of 350 ml per unit from all the depots and units in the 11 regions of the State along with the outsourcing staff as well as youth and women volunteers.

TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar said that besides providing better, quality and safe services to passengers, the company is also a part of social service programmes. He reminded that the organisation conducted blood donation camps on Tuesday in all RTC depots in Telangana State to help those injured in road accidents as well as patients suffering from thalassemia disease. Special thanks were given to everyone who voluntarily came to the camps and donated blood as per the call of TSRTC. He praised that among all donations, blood donation is the greatest and the service of those who donate blood cannot be valued.

Sajjanar said that as a social responsibility, the organisation’s staff and youth come forward and donate blood and become lifesavers.

“Blood is the most urgent need of the injured in accidents. Many people were dying due to lack of blood. The blood donated by 3,315 people will save many lives,” said TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan.

People from all walks of life donated blood from distant places very generously. It is remarkable that the youth also came forward and participated in this camp and donated blood. Special thanks were extended to all the staff, passengers, students and youth who made the voluntary blood donation camps organised by the TSRTC a success.