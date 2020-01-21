Hyderabad: Tukkuguda mired in civic mess

Hyderabad: Residents of Tukkuguda municipality, which is going to polls, have poured out their woes as to how they have been living with a series of civic issues for years.

They said neither the local leaders, officials nor the government are listening to us. Speaking to The Hans India, Pochaiah asked how to cope up with 10 buckets of drinking water that is provided once in two days.

Sometimes, citing one or the other problem, the drinking water is provided once in five days. "The State government claimed to provide individual household tap connections. But, it's yet to become reality.

Even in some cases, the existing water connections are not working properly, Pochaiah pointed at the apathy of the civic body and its staff.

Ravinder from Raviryal pointed out that people of the village are totally against making it as part of the municipality.

"Most of the people living in the village are poor and fall under lower middle class category with meagre incomes. It would be tough for us to pay the hiked taxes at a time when we are struggling to pay school fees of our children," he lamented.

"The Raviryal village tank is one of the biggest in the entire Maheswaram mandal. But, it is dried up and has no water since a long time.

Further, some of those leaders, who had earlier allowed encroachments and registration of lands of the village tank in the FTL are now contesting in the municipal elections. It is to win in the elections and keep their clout intact and to safeguard their own interests," alleged the residents.

Lack of any space earmarked for garbage disposal by the civic body has left people in the Raviryal to dump the household waste in the village tank area.

In turn, they are becoming breeding grounds for mosquitos causing fevers. "If we try to prevent people from dumping their household waste, they are picking up quarrel asking us to show an alternative," said Ravinder.

That apart, the residents of the Ravirayal also facing a pollution problem as the vehicles from a private company's concrete mixing plant passes through their village round the clock.

The situation in the first two wards located in Devender Nagar Colony is no different and Jatawat Bujji complained about the shortage of drinking water supply, bad roads and mosquito menace.

Maheshwari, a degree student and a second-time voter from the 15th ward of Tukkuguda rued at the state of affairs in her village with bad roads, lack of proper drinking water supply and other civic problems.

She finds it tough to remember the name of any leader from her place, who had worked to address the people's problems. But, says, "We need to vote to keep the future in mind and who can do something."