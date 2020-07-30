Hyderabad: Two prostitution rackets busted, three arrested

Hyderabad: July 30 marks the day of United Nations world day against trafficking. Trafficking of children and women is a serious concern all over the world. In order to curb the menace of trafficking the law enforcement authorities all over the globe are working in tandem, but still the threat prevails and it does because humans do not respect humans. In two separate instances, the city police raided at two spots and arrested the traffickers while rescuing the victim.

In the first instance, the west zone task force arrested two persons from a residence in Banjara Hills who began operating the flesh trade two days ago with an intention to earn easy money. The accused were identified as Deepak Sharma and Sukram who were the organiser and sub-organiser of the brothel house while the main organiserDeepchand is absconding and two victim girls were rescued.

According to the task force police, the main accused brought in girls from different parts of the country and most of the dealings were done over phone, while he charged Rs 15,000 to 20,000 from each customer. However, special teams have been formed to nab the main accused and the other accused persons were handed over to Banjara Hills PS for further booking of cases.

In the second incident, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri zone along with Keesara police nabbed an inter-state organiser, Vamshi Reddy, a native of Guntur and the police rescued four victim girls.

According to SOT officials, the accused person adopted a new modus operandi of doing the flesh trade. He used multiple code words through online websites and through email and managed to bring in girls from the entire country.

The accused did not operate via mobile phone because he knew that he would be arrested. However, with the help of advanced techniques we were able to nab the culprit and he was booked under section 4 & 5 of PITA Act of Keesara PS and will be remanded to judicial custody, said the officials of SOT.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat, urged the citizens to strengthen the hands of law enforcement in a timely way by passing on information about online, offline trafficking networks and saving lives of innocent victims.