Hyderabad: Two serious among 26 hurt in shed collapse at Koheda market

Hyderabad: Sudden downpour accompanied by gusty winds left five people seriously injured when the temporary sheds erected at the newly arranged fruit market in Koheda on the outskirts of the Hyderabad collapsed.

According to the reports reaching the state headquarters, the temporary sheds collapsed and fell on the farmers and the vendors at the fruit market, causing injures to scores of them.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the State Agriculture Marketing Department said, "Reports reaching to the State headquarters says that the sheds erected at the temporary market could not withstand the strong winds accompanied with a sudden downpour.

Two to five persons have sustained serious injuries out of a total of 26 persons in all sustained injuries and they were shifted to the hospital."

According to the eyewitnesses, it all started around 4.45 PM when all of a sudden heavy rain lashing at the place and the farmers and vendors tired to take shelter under the temporarily erected tin-topped sheds.

Only to run for their lives helter-skelter when the tin sheets used for roof topping started flying away under the impact of the heavy downpour coupled with gusty winds.

Within minutes the tinned-roof tops started collapsing, and some of the iron poles used to support the roof fell on the people, resulting in several of them injured.

As soon as the information reached them, the local police along with revenue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical attention.

Reacting to the incident, State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and assured that all the injured persons would be treated free of cost by the government until they are fully recovered.