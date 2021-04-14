Hyderabad: Unique protest by People's Joint Forum

Bagh Lingampally: A unique protest was organised during the Ugadi celebrations organised here on Tuesday by the People's Joint Forum.

Representatives of the forum, mostly from the Left organisations, held a demonstration holding placards demanding scrapping of the three farm laws passed by the Centre. They also sought withdrawal of the Power Amendment Bill and a new law guaranteeing 50 per cent MSP.

The protestors raised slogans condemning the 'BJP policy of killing Telugu culture' and calling for 'protecting democratic spirit and culture'.

Addressing them, Telangana Rythu Sangham general secretary T Sagar, president of Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham B Prasad, KVPS State general secretary 'Skylab' Babu, Awaz State joint secretary Sattar, SFI State committee member Hashmi demanded scrapping of the farm laws as 'they ruin the sector'.

They called for continued struggles to protect people, farmers and villages from corporates and to sustain food security and self-reliance.

The speakers stressed that the country would survive 'only when farmers are alive' and that the 'country's future would be secure'. They opposed fixing of metres to farm pump sets.

Among those present during the protest were Rythu Sangham joint secretary M Shoban, leader Kishore, Karmika Sangham State committee member Anjaneyulu, leaders Venkananna, Bhanoth Srinu Naik, Mahesh.