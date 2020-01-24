Hyderabad: UoH alumnus presented Springer Award

KPHB: An unemployed youngster, Alla Lokesh (23) of Tulasi Nagar in HMT Hills, KPHB, was reported missing since 8 pm on Wednesday. His mobile numbers 70365-14390, 62815-31847 have been in switch-off mode since he went missing.



This was stated in a police complaint by father of Lokesh, Alla Ravi Babu (54), who is connected with Sony Travels and is a native of Muggalla village, Seetanagaram mandal, Rajamahendravam (phone 99511-78155).

According to the complaint, Lokesh had sent a What'sApp message on the same night he went missing, but Ravi Babu stated that the family was unable to reach him. On verification they found his last location was Ramchandrapuram at 11 pm. Since then he has been found missing.

The Kukatpally police have registered a missing case.