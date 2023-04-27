Hyderabad: Uppal Skywalk set for inauguration

Hyderabad : The Uppal Skywalk built at a cost of Rs 25 crore by the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) has reached its final stage of completion and is ready for inauguration.

The Skywalk was designed with the objective for the convenience of the public. Around 1,000 tons of steel has been used to build the pedestrian-friendly facility.

The project on Uppal Skywalk started at the end of 2020, butwas delayed due to Covid pandemic. It consists of 8 lifts, 6 staircases and 4 escalators and stands at a height of six metres above the ground. It is estimated that more than 20,000 pedestrians cross the road every day on both sides of Uppal. By making the Uppal Skywalk available, the pedestrians crossing the footpath will use the skywalk to allow break-free traffic at the Uppal intersection.

As per the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar was advised to take up new projects keeping in view the development and growing population of Hyderabad East.