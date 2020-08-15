Hyderabad: US embassy to process student exchange visas

Hyderabad: The consular sections at the US Embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will begin processing of student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17.

Through consultation with the health and security professionals, the embassy will open in a limited manner that puts the safety of the customers and staff first. The embassy will first process emergency student and exchange visitor appointment requests received prior to August 12 and then offer public appointments. Further, they will refresh appointments as per their availability, generally two weeks in advance.

Prospective students and exchange visitors should schedule an appointment no more than three weeks prior to their class start date. Routine immigrants and nonimmigrant visa services will continue to remain close. However, routine visa services will resume as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date. The MRV fee is valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.

If one has an urgent need to travel, they can follow the guidance provided at http://cdn.ustraveldocs.com /in/in-niv-expeditedappointment. asp to request an emergency appointment.

Applicants for H1B, H2B, H4, L and certain J categories covered by Presidential Proclamation 10052 should request an appointment only if you have reason to believe you may qualify for one of the exceptions listed here: https:// travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news.htm.